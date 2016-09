Alert isseud over Correa's attacks on newspaper

The organization Fundamedios has issued an alert for what it considers a "verbal aggression" of Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa against the newspaper El Universo and its directors.

The South American president made the comments on Sept. 3. On that day a public protest was held against arrests and threats made over the last nine years against the press.

Fundamedios said the president has unfairly attacked the press and has sought to restrict freedom of expression in the country.

Correa has said that the media "spreads hatred and venom to do harm to the country" and further threatened El Universo.