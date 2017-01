GUPC claims for cost overruns in Canal project could reach $5.6 billion

Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC), the company that was in charge of constructing the third set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion, has filed claims of cost overruns totaling $5.6 billion.

+ info Spanish version

The information was released by the newspaper El Pais de España, citing sources from Sacyr, the main member of GUPC, and documents of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

"The consortium of companies in charge of the construction of the expansion of the Panama Canal, led by Sacyr, has claimed $5.6 billion for the overcharges and delays of the work. Spanish companies explain that this is the maximum amount that the consortium could claim, although they warn that they have not yet decided how much they will ultimately demand," a report in the newspaper said.

The contract included a deadline, once the Canal expansion went into operation, to submit a maximum amount of claims.

GUPC consists of the Spanish firm Sacyr, Salini Impregilo of Italy, Jean De Nul of Belgium and Constructora Urbana S.A. of Panamá.