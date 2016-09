García de Paredes will remain at UP until the end of the year

The outgoing rector of the University of Panama (UP) Gustavo García de Paredes will remain at the institution until the end of the year.

"I will continue teaching until end of year," said Garcia de Paredes, who teaches in the Faculty of Humanities.

His statements were given upon arrival at the ceremony to mark his last year in office after serving as rector for almost 20 years. He will be replaced by Octavio Méndez Pereira.

"The institution is healthy," added the outgoing rector.