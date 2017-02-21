Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

ELECTORAL AFFAIRS

Gerald Cumberbatch rejects accusations

Getzalette Reyes

San Miguelito Mayor Gerald Cumberbatch. San Miguelito Mayor Gerald Cumberbatch.
San Miguelito Mayor Gerald Cumberbatch. LA PRENSA/Archivo

San Miguelito Mayor Gerald Cumberbatch rejected accusations Tuesday that he committed electoral fraud.

"The objective of these gentlemen is simple: they want to see me separated from the position," said Cumberbatch on Telemetro Reporta.

The Attorney General's Office opened an investigation to determine whether the mayor used state funds in his political campaign.

The mayor was denounced by Jean Marcel Chéry, a former advisor of his campaign who said he used $700,000 from the National Assistance Program (PAN) and the Ministry of Public Works. In this regard, Cumberbatch indicated that there is no purchase order in his name from the PAN.

The mayor said that Chéry is misrepresenting information on documents.

"We ran an honest, honest campaign," he said.

Cumberbatch also questioned accusations made against Edwin Álvarez, the leader of the Hosanna church where he is a member. Chéry said the church leader offered him money to buy his silence.

The mayor also rejected that there was something illegal in the procedures to give his wife a paid leave from the National Program for Local Development, which - according to Chéry - was to support the political campaign. At that time, Melissa Cumberbatch worked in the National Program for Local Development, which was headed by Vladimir Herrera, another member of Hossana.

But according to the mayor, his wife complied with all regulations and there was no pressure.

"The attacks against me are because they want to deflect and damage the image of this man who has been doing a job," he added. "They want my job, they want this mayoralty."

