Girón issues warning over Social Security finances.

Social Security Director Estivenson Giron was clear in his warning yesterday to the Budget Commission of the National Assembly.

"The institution is facing a financial crisis that threatens its existence," he wrote in a technical report he presented to legislators as part of his budget presentation for 2017.

Giron said that if reforms aren't made, the agency's pension fund will run out of money by 2027, and will start losing money in 2019.

The first step he suggested is a complete audit of the agency's finances.

"We can not talk about reforms if we do not have the figures we need," he said. "It is irresponsible to talk about reforms if we do not have the correct information."

Rafael Chavarria, of the National Council of Organized Workers (Conato), the crisis facing Social Security is a product of bad management, which has also affected the health care services it provides.

"There is a shortage of medicines and hospitals aren't operated properly. This is due to bad administration," he said.

He was also concerned about the lack of correct financial information.

Chamber of Commerce President Jorge Garcia Icaza agreed that the agency's finances need to be studied before any decisions be made. He also suggested that the medical and retirement services offered by the agency be run separately, since they serve different groups.