Minimum wage for government workers to rise to $600 monthly

President Juan Carlos Varela has announced that the minimum wage for government employees will rise to $600 monthly starting in January.

Currently, about 60,000 civil servants earn the minimum wage.

At the beginning of this year, the Ministry of Labor approved an increase of 5.5 percent of the minimum wage for workers in small businesses and 8.5 percent for those in large companies.

Varela also announced that the government will build a training institute in Pesé, Herrera, which is also his hometown. It will be the second government-owned training institute.

He said that the government gave the order to proceed on the project this week.