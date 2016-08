Commission to study sexual education law

The government has create an "inter-institutional commission" to study the proposed law that would require the teaching of sexual education in public schools.

The commission will be led by the Ministry of Education, which has created three proposed curriculums for primary, pre-secondary and secondary students.

Also on the commission will be Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado and officials from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Development, The Institute of Women, The Secretariat of Adolescents and Family, The Gorgas Memorial Institute and Social Security.

The commission will seek input from various sectors, including churches and non-governmental organizations. The goal is to build a consensus about the law.

"We seek agreement on a proposal in line with the realities of the country," the government said in a press release.

The National Assembly returned the law to first debate on Aug. 6.