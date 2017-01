Parque Omar project canceled

The Ministry of the Presidency issued a resolution Monday canceling the tender for the remodeling of Parque Omar for about $35 million.

According to the document, the Secretariat of Goals has held several meetings with citizens, and found little support for the work, which would have reduced the amount of green space.

Instead, citizens said the project should only consist of preventive and corrective maintenance for existing facilities.

As a result, Secretary of Goals Carlos Duboy pledged to the public the contract would be canceled, an action he took today.