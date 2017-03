Government donates land to church in Colón

The government has approved transferring land in Colón to the Catholic Church valued at $1.2 million.

The decision was approved by the National Economic Council (CENA) at the request of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF).

The property, located in Espinar, will be managed to the Diocese of Colón-Guna Yala.

According to information released by the MEF, the decision was made because the church will use this land to develop a cultural and educational center.

The entity estimates that the center will be built within five years.

Public Registry data indicates that the land is approximately 6,200 square meters.

During the presidency of Juan Carlos Varela, the government has donated $16.7 million to religious organizations, mostly the Catholic Church.