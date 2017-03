Government to mandate greater oversight of non-profits

The Executive Body is preparing an executive decree to increase the control of non-profit organizations in the country and thus prevent them from being used to launder money.

+ info Spanish version

The initiative, announced through a statement, is a joint proposal between the ministries of Government (MinGob) and Economy and Finance (MEF).

"The MEF and MinGob are preparing an executive decree to strengthen the processes of these organizations in the area of transparency since their creation and during their life as legal entities, in compliance with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force [FATF]," said the document.

Gobierno desarrolla mecanismos para fortalecer transparencia y prevenir blanqueo en Organizaciones Sin Fines de Lucro. pic.twitter.com/OHWc91rhk9 — MINGOB (@prensamingob) 13 de marzo de 2017

According to the statement, the change also seeks to grant non-profit agencies greater access to legal aid, especially for those with limited resources. It also eliminates the need for a physical location.