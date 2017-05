Payment to be made to alternate representatives

On Monday, the first salary payment will be delivered to alternate representatives after the National Assembly Budget Committee approved the transfer of $4.3 million.

The National Decentralization Secretariat (SND) reported Thursday that the payment will be made in the Yellow House of the Presidency of the Republic. This first payment will be about $1.2 million.

This payment will be retroactive from January. It represents a monthly salary of $600. The payment is in accordance with the decentralization law.

This payment will benefit at least 485 alternate representatives.