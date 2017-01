Court upholds fine

The Supreme Court has upheld a $250,000 fine imposed by the National Authority of Public Services (ASEP) against the Chiriquí Electric Distribution Company (EDECHI) for failure to comply with current electricity regulations.

"In a unanimous decision, the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court ruled that there was a lack of maintenance in several circuits in the province of Chiriquí," a statement from the authority said.

An estimated 390 irregularities were detected in areas that supply more than 40,000 customers. The court ruled that the company should have addressed these problems.