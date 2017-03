Spending to increase on Fire Department

President Juan Carlos Varela has approved a general increase of salaries for the members of the Fire Department of Panama.

The information was published through Executive Decrees 59 and 60 of March 20, 2017 published in Official Gazette 28243-A.

The decree is also signed by the Minister of Government María Luisa Romero and will go into effect immediately.

With the changes, the base salary for a firefighter will now be $850 monthly.

Here is the list of approved increases: