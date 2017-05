Government insists on turnkey projects

Following the practice of the past administration, the government of President Juan Carlos Varela has decided to use the turnkey modality to finance the construction of three new infrastructure projects.

+ info Spanish version

They are line 3 of the Metro, the expansion of the Pan-American highway between the Bridge of the Americas and Arraiján, and a highway expansion between La Chorrera and San Carlos.

For these three projects, the government envisages a payment schedule that will go until at least 2022, therefore beyond the administration of Varela, which ends June 30, 2019. This is in addition to the financing of line 2 of the Metro, which will cost $2 billion.

In the case of line 3 of the Metro, a credit was contracted with Japan for up to $2.6 billion.

To pay for the two road projects, resources from the annual budget will be used.

The expansion of the highway between theBbridge of the Americas and Arraiján was awarded for $335.6 million to the Acciona-Meco consortium, while the La Chorrera project is divided into two contracts to be paid between 2018 and 2022, but the amounts are not known because they are in the bidding process.