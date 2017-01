Chan 2 project revised

Following the decision to cancel the contract with Odebrecht and request that it return the concession to build the Changuinola 2 hydroelectric plant in Bocas del Toro, the government has decided to reformulate the project and call for a new tender, National Energy Secretary Víctor Urrutia reported.

To build the 223.8-megawatt plant, the state, through the Electric Generation Company, S.A. (Egesa), awarded the tender to Odebrecht in June 2014. Odebrecht has since admitted to paying bribes in a number of countries, including Panama.

The hydroelectric plant is planned to be upstream of the Changuinola 1 plant in Bocas del Toro, currently operated by AES.

Odebrecht, the only company that submitted a bid for the project, was awarded the work for $1.49 billion. Construction had not started when the contract was cancelled.