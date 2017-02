$2.4 million earmarked to investigate Odebrecht

A transfer of $2.5 million was made by the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the Public Prosecutor's Office to continue investigations into the alleged payment of bribes by the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Now, the transfer of these funds must be approved by the Budget Committee of the National Assembly.

"Given the delicacy of the Odebrecht case and its implications, the ministry has carried out the steps to expedite this transfer, following instructions from President Juan Carlos Varela, who has publicly stated his full support for the investigation," the ministry said in a statement.

On Jan. 24, the Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the investigation of 17 people for money-laundering as part of the investigation into the $59 million that Odebrecht admitted it paid in bribes to Panama officials.