Pope's visit accelerates public transport projects

Panama Metro Chairman Roberto Roy said today that the visit by Pope Francis to Panama in 2019 will accelerate the construction of line 2 of the Metro, as well as the extension to Tocumen International Airport.

Roy made that statement during a presentation to the National Assembly on the agency's 2017 budget.

"Metro line 2 has to be fully ready by Dec. 31, 2018," he told legislators. "That accelerates the project which was originally supposed to be completed by April of 2019. This requires additional resources."

He did not specify how much accelerating the completion date would cost.

During his presentation he also said that authorities are working on integrating a single fare for riders using the Metro and the Metro Bus.