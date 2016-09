Panama and Qatar discuss possible flights between the two countries

President Juan Carlos Varela and Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani agreed today to begin exploring the possibility of connecting the countries through a flight that would be routed through Barcelona, Spain.

The two leaders met in New York at the 71st General Assembly of the United Nations.

"Both Presidents expressed an interest in strengthening economic relations through the promotion of investment in the commercial sector, infrastructure and real estate," said the Secretary of State Communication.

On security matters, the Panamanian delegation proposed establishing a mechanism for the exchange of information, security, intelligence and immigration.

It is expected that, before the end of the year, a delegation from Qatar will come to Panama to continue the talks.