González calls for plea agreements to be made public

Administration Attorney Rigoberto González said that the draft law that allows a plea agreement to be reached within the accusatory judicial system should be expanded to require that the details of these agreements be made public.

+ info Spanish version

He said that the proposal will significantly reduce the backlog of pending cases and allow prosecutors to better conduct extensive criminal investigations. But he also said that the public has the right to know the details of the deals that are reached.

According to González, this proposal could be applicable in the investigation of the Odebrecht case.

However, he said that the agreement should be made public to ensure that the perpetrators are being properly punished. He said the community has the right to know the details and scope of any agreement in a case involving millions of dollars in state money.

At the same time, he emphasized that this type of agreement should only proceed when the defendants provide evidence that allows prosecutors to determine the events related to the criminal act.