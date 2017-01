Letters sent to ministers in Odebrecht case

Administration Attorney Rigoberto González has sent him letters to Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena and Metro President Roberto Roy to warn them that they have the obligation to cooperate in the investigation of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

+ info Spanish version

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to Panama officials from 2009 to 2014, which coincided with several major projects, most notably the Cinta Costera expansion and the first line of the Metro.

The company has also received several major contracts from the current government, including line 2 of the Metro and the urban renewal project in Colón.

González said that the ministers have an obligation to file criminal complaints with the Attorney General if they detect any financial irregularities in projects under their portfolios.

The AG's Office already has an independent investigation into the allegations.

While Odebrecht had admitted paying the bribes, it has failed to identify the recipients.