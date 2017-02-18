Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

LAVA JATO

Gustavo Gorriti: Odebrecht investigation should have international focus

Redacción de La Prensa

Gustavo Gorriti, the director of IDL-Reporters which uncovered the Odebrecht scandal in Peru, said yesterday that the Peruvian government's measures against the Brazilian company Odebrecht have been excessively punitive.

The measures taken include preventing the firm from working in the country and seizing property and bank accounts.

According to Gorriti, these actions do not help to know the truth of the scandal. In his opinion, the goal is not the destruction of the company, but to identify and punish the criminals who were part of the system of bribes. Once this is done, he said, there would be no reason for the company to be unable to continue working in the country.

Before a Peruvian congressional commission investigating the Lava Jato case in Peru, Gorriti said that this investigation should have an international focus, given the number of countries involved.

On December 21, the US Department of Justice indicated that between 2010 and 2014 the Brazilian construction company paid at least $788 million in bribes to authorities in 12 countries, including Peru, Panama, Venezuela, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Colombia and Ecuador .

Destacados