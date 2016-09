Commission issues warning over accusatory system

The State Commission for Justice warned that the accusatory penal system, that came into force today in the First Judicial District, does not have the necessary resources to function properly.

The main concern of the commission is centered on the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Imelcf). It said the agency urgently needs funds to hire more experts who will be summoned to testify in trials.

Imelcf Director Humberto Mas requested $77.6 million for this year, but received half that amount.

The commission said the agency needs money to hire experts, modernize equipment and adapt its facilities.

The commission also noted that the Supreme Court hired 931 new staff members without following the judicial career act, which has called the validity of the appointments into question.

Supreme Court Chief Justice José Ayú Prado has defended the appointments, saying they needed to be made quickly so the new system could be implemented.

He added that the appointments are temporary and will be subject to review before they are made permanent.

President Juan Carlos Varela has pledged to support the new system with the appropriate resources.