Ferrufino hearing suspended

The hearing scheduled for today for former Minister of Social Development Guillermo Ferrufino over the purchase of a Toyota Land Cruiser in 2013 was suspended.

Ferrufino is charged with offenses against public administration.

The hearing was delayed because the court still had to resolve a motion filed by Ferrufino's attorneys seeking to dismiss the charges.

Ferrufino also faces two other cases, one for unjustified enrichment and another for corruption.

He remains detained at the Department of Judicial Investigation in Ancón.