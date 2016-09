Complaint filed against Supreme Court Judge Harry Díaz

Lawyers Angel Alvarez and Paulo Vega presented a complaint Tuesday against Supreme Court Judge Harry Diaz for allegedly practicing law illegally.

Alvarez and Vega alleged that Diaz was improperly at the offices of Grupo Wisa on May 5 when the United States put that company and more than 60 others linked to Abdul Waked and his family members on the Clinton list for their alleged ties to money laundering and drug trafficking.

The offices of Grupo Wisa are on the 11th floor of Generalli Tower in Avenida Samuel Lewis. Diaz was seen leaving the offices by journalists there to cover the Waked story.

Soon after, Diaz explained that he was there as part of an investigation into issues regarding the judiciary. Subsequently, he presented an administrative complaint against Vielza Rios, administrative secretary of the Supreme Court. The complaint was rejected by the plenary of the court on May 12.

The complaint filed Tuesday states that Diaz was not authorized to perform any outside research.

The complaint against Diaz was presented to the National Assembly, which is the entity that investigates complaints against judges.