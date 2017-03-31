Martinelli helicopter seized in México

The helicopter with registration number N1626L, in the name of Silver Wing Corp., which is presumed to have been acquired by Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares "with funds from money laundering," was seized today in Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico.

+ info Spanish version

The information was confirmed by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, children of former President Ricardo Martinelli, for the alleged reciept of bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The helicopter was located thanks to a judicial assistance request sent by prosecutor Tania Sterling to Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico.

Guatemala reported on March 11 that the aircraft flew from La Aurora Airport to El Salvador.

Thursday, Salvadoran authorities warned that the helicopter departed that day for Tapachula, Mexico, where it was seized Friday. Its final destination was Miami, where the former president has been living since he fled Panama on Jan. 28, 2015.

Earlier, Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, a lawyer for Martinelli Linares, told prosecutors that the helicopter was acquired in the name of Silver Wing.