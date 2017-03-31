Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Venezuela Corte Suprema de Justicia Asamblea Nacional Reformas electorales Metro de Panamá Alcaldía de Panamá Corprensa Odebrecht

Spanish version

Tapachula, Chiapas

Martinelli helicopter seized in México

Spanish version

Carlos Vargas

Temas:

This helicopter was seized in Mexico today. This helicopter was seized in Mexico today.
This helicopter was seized in Mexico today. Archivo

The helicopter with registration number N1626L, in the name of Silver Wing Corp., which is presumed to have been acquired by Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares "with funds from money laundering," was seized today in Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. 

+ info

The information was confirmed by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, children of former President Ricardo Martinelli, for the alleged reciept of bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. 

The helicopter was located thanks to a judicial assistance request sent by prosecutor Tania Sterling to Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico. 

Guatemala reported on March 11 that the aircraft flew from La Aurora Airport to El Salvador. 

Thursday, Salvadoran authorities warned that the helicopter departed that day for Tapachula, Mexico, where it was seized Friday. Its final destination was Miami, where the former president has been living since he fled Panama on Jan. 28, 2015. 

Earlier, Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, a lawyer for Martinelli Linares, told prosecutors that the helicopter was acquired in the name of Silver Wing.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Smoke rises over Panama City from a fire this morning on Avenida Nacional. Smoke rises over Panama City from a fire this morning on Avenida Nacional.

Fire reported on Avenida Nacional

Hundreds of people were stranded by delays in the Metro service this morning. Hundreds of people were stranded by delays in the Metro service this morning.

Metro service back to normal

Henrique Capriles. Henrique Capriles.

Henrique Capriles says Venezuela is a dictatorship

Venezuela has been rocked by protests against the government this week. Venezuela has been rocked by protests against the government this week.

OAS convenes special session to discuss Venezuela

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Directorio de Comercios

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Lo último en La Prensa

MENSAJE Exmandatarios abogan por la 'reconstitución democrática' de Venezuela

El grupo Idea pide adoptar las medidas que autorice el Derecho internacional a fin de que se conjure dicho golpe de Estado en Venezuela. El grupo Idea pide adoptar las medidas que autorice el Derecho internacional a fin de que se conjure dicho golpe de Estado en Venezuela.
El grupo Idea pide adoptar las medidas que autorice el Derecho internacional a fin de que se conjure dicho golpe de Estado en Venezuela. AFP/ Pierre -Philippe Marcou

Redacción de La Prensa

Los exjefes de Estado y de Gobierno firmantes de las declaraciones de Iniciativa Democrática de España y las Américas ...

Fotografía Represión en Venezuela

Represión en Venezuela Represión en Venezuela Galería
Represión en Venezuela Venezuela/AP / Ariana Cubillos

Liga Italiana Juventus visita Nápoles con Higuaín en el centro de todas las miradas

Gonzalo Higuaín está en su primera campaña con el Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín está en su primera campaña con el Juventus.
Gonzalo Higuaín está en su primera campaña con el Juventus. AFP/Archivo

AFP | ROMA, Italia

El choque entre Napoli (3) y el líder Juventus (1) será este domingo la cumbre deportiva de la jornada 30 de la Serie A, que ...

Destacados