Martinelli helicopter seized in México

A helicopter in the name of Silver Wing Corp., which is presumed to have been acquired by Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares - son of former president Ricardo Martinelli - was apprehended yesterday in Tapachula, in the state Of Chiapas, Mexico.

The seizure was based on an order from prosecutors in Panama who say that the aircraft was purchased from the proceeds of money laundering activities.

The information was confirmed by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating Luis Enrique and his brother, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, for receiving bribes from Odebrecht.

The helicopter was linked to Luis Enrique by Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, a Martinelli lawyer. The aircraft was headed from Guatemala to Miami through El Salvador and Mexico.