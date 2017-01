Araúz elected president of Tribunal Electoral court

The Tribunal Electoral has chosen Heriberto Araúz as new presiding judge of the institution for the period 2017-2019.

"The plenary gathered on Tuesday in its weekly session, and chose the new board of directors that will govern the body for the period 2017-2019," said a statement from the TE.

Eduardo Valdés Escoffery was elected first vice-president, while second vice-president was Erasmo Pinilla, who will serve until the National Assembly appoints his successor in office.