Lawyer says her clients told her to flee authorities

Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, who was the lawyer for the brothers Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, children of former president Ricardo Martinelli, told the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor investigating the Odebrecht case how her former clients tried to persuade her not to return to Panama even though the Public Ministry issued an order for her to appear.

She said Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares called her while she was in Mexico and invited her to Miami. Two days later, the two brothers called again to reiterate the offer, which was made to prevent her from returning to Panama to testify against them.

Vargas Reynaga told that fact to prosecutors at her initial hearing on Feb. 22.

Vargas Reynaga told them she couldn't go to Miami because the United States had revoked her visa.

They responded that their mother, Marta Linares de Martinelli, also had her visa revoked, preventing her from visiting her sons.

She also said she received an e-mail from Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares on Feb. 16 informing her that they had hired a British law firm specializing in Interpol cases, and that she could use those services. The lawyer was captured by Interpol and returned to Panama days later. In her interview, she blamed the Martinellis for her legal issues.

"They used me, they did with me what they wanted, just for being employed," Vargas Reynaga told the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.