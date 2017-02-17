Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Martinelli brothers issue statement on corruption probe

A red alert has been issued for their arrest.

Redacción de La Prensa

Brothers Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli Linares. Brothers Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli Linares.
Brothers Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli Linares. LA PRENSA/Archivo

The brothers Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli Linares, sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli, issued a statement from Miami Thursday in which they denied any wrongdoing in the case involving bribes they allegedly received from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The bothers said that the company Promotora y Desarrollo los Andes S.A., which was allegedly used to receive the bribes, was never used for commercial or banking purposes. In the document, the brothers said that their father gave them the rights to 75 percent of the shares issued by the company, which was handled by Evelyn Vargas, who served as his legal adviser. Vargas also faces charges in the case. They went on to claim that they later waived the rights to those shares.

The brothers deny that their uncle, Mario Martinelli, Vargas or Riccardo Francolini are related to the bank accounts being investigated.

The statement was made before Maria G. Manfredini, a public notary in Florida. The Consulate General of Panama in Miami, Adela De Rey, certified that the signature of Manfredini was authentic, on Feb. 8.

On Feb. 14, Interpol accepted Panama's request to issue an international red alert to locate the Martinelli brothers, as well as Vargas, after the Public Prosecutor's Office requested it.

The brothers are being investigated by the office for money laundering. They also face charges filed by Swiss prosecutors for bribery and money laundering. Swiss officials have frozen accounts containing $22 million that they claim belong to the brothers.

