Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Venezuela Odebrecht Ricardo Martinelli José Domingo Arias Ministerio Público Reformas electorales Asamblea Nacional ACODECO

Spanish version

TECHNOLOGY

Hack targets British hospitals

Spanish version

AP | LONDON

Temas:

A cyberattack has crippled some British hospitals. A cyberattack has crippled some British hospitals.
A cyberattack has crippled some British hospitals. AFP/Isabel Infantes

Hospitals across England canceled appointments and turned away patients Friday after suffering an apparent cyberattack. 

+ info

Hospitals in London, northwest England and other parts of the country reported problems with their computer systems. They asked patients not to come to the hospitals unless it was an emergency. 

Pictures posted on social media showed screens of NHS computers with images demanding payment of $300 worth of the online currency Bitcoin, saying: "Ooops, your files have been encrypted!" 

NHS Merseyside, which operates several hospitals in northwest England, tweeted that "following a suspected national cyberattack, we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services." 

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs hospitals in an area north of London, said "the trust has experienced a major IT problem, believed to be caused by a cyberattack." 

It said its hospitals had shut down all computer systems as a protective measure and canceled all non-urgent activity. 

Bart's Health, which runs several London hospitals, said it had activated its major incident plan, cancelling routine appointments and diverting ambulances to neighboring hospitals. 

Britain's National Health Service is a source of pride for many Britons but faces substantial budget issues.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

The Pacora water treatment plant. The Pacora water treatment plant.

Sediment leveks impact water production

Ricardo Martinelli and Jose Domingo Arias during the 2014 campaign. Ricardo Martinelli and Jose Domingo Arias during the 2014 campaign.

Odebrecht gave to Arias campaign

Cubans have been in Panama for more than two months. Cubans have been in Panama for more than two months.

Cubans stranded for two months

Protests continued today in Venezuela. Protests continued today in Venezuela.

Protests held against Maduro

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

VIAJE Una marea de peregrinos arropa al papa Francisco en el santuario de Fátima

El papa Francisco rezó en silencio durante unos minutos frente a la Virgen de Fátima en la Capilla de las Apariciones. El papa Francisco rezó en silencio durante unos minutos frente a la Virgen de Fátima en la Capilla de las Apariciones.
El papa Francisco rezó en silencio durante unos minutos frente a la Virgen de Fátima en la Capilla de las Apariciones. AP/Jose Sena Goulad

AFP | FÁTIMA, Portugal

Aclamado por cientos de miles de eufóricos peregrinos, el papa Francisco oró este viernes por la paz mundial en el santuario ...

enfrentamiento 50 Nadal se cita con Djokovic en semifinales del Masters de Madrid

El español Rafael Nadal. El español Rafael Nadal.
El español Rafael Nadal. AFP/Javier Soriano

AFP | MADRID, España

El español Rafael Nadal y el serbio Novak Djokovic lograron este viernes su pase a las semifinales del Masters 1000 de Madrid, ...

INVESTIGACIÓN Realizan audiencia a los supuestos implicados en la evasión de Ventura Ceballos

Los cuatro implicados, en los que hay una mujer que se hizo pasar por abogada de Ventura Ceballos, llegaron a la audiencia, acompañados de agentes de la Policía Nacional. Los cuatro implicados, en los que hay una mujer que se hizo pasar por abogada de Ventura Ceballos, llegaron a la audiencia, acompañados de agentes de la Policía Nacional.
Los cuatro implicados, en los que hay una mujer que se hizo pasar por abogada de Ventura Ceballos, llegaron a la audiencia, acompañados de agentes de la Policía Nacional. LA PRENSA/Ricardo Iturriaga

Manuel Vega Loo

Pasadas las 2:15 p.m. de este viernes comenzó la audiencia en el sistema penal acusatorio de Plaza Ágora a las cuatro personas ...