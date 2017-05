Finmeccanica trial delayed

The judicial process that involves Valter Lavítola and the former commercial director of Finmeccanica, Paolo Pozzessere for international corruption in connection with a contract with Panama has been postponed until September.

The trial has been delayed by a strike to protest against criminal justice reforms that were approved by the Senate in mid-March and coincided with the hearing of the Finmeccanica case.

The legal teams of the accused adhered to the protest causing their delay. Neither Lavítola nor Pozzessere appeared at the court.

The next hearing will be Sept. 22.

The case has been delayed a number of times.

The case involves an alleged bribe of $25 million that was destined for former President Ricardo Martinelli.