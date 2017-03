Humbert discusses Odebrecht case

Comptroller Federico Humbert said that he will audit nine projects awarded to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, the center of a corruption scandal in the hemisphere.

He made that announcement Tuesday after meeting with Attorney General Kenia Porcell.

Humbert said that five audits are already underway, including all three phases of the Cinta Costera.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes in Panama. Swiss prosecutors have accused the children of former President Ricardo Martinelli of handling some of those funds, and have frozen bank accounts containing $22 million in that company.

Humbert emphasized that Porcell is carrying out the criminal investigation with independence and the necessary prudence.

"Any wrongdoing can derail a process," he said.