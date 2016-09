Idaan says Penonomé treatment plant operating at 50 percent

After 72 hours of work, the water and sewer agency Idaan reported that it has partially managed to address problems at the water treatment plant in Penonomé.

Arturo Rodriguez, regional director of Idaan, said that Wednesday night workers managed to remove most of the sediment that had clogged intakes at the plant. These intakes were clogged by sediment from the river during flooding on Sunday caused by heavy rains in the region.

He said that the plant is expected to resume full production later today once pumps at the plant are repaired. Currently the plant is operating at 50 percent of capacity.

The agency had dispatched tanker trucks to distribute water to people impacted by the outage.