PUBLIC SAFETY

One victim identified from Villalobos mass grave

Manuel Vega Loo

A study of genetic material and biostatistical analysis determined that one of the six victims found in a common grave (five men and one woman) in the sector of Villalobos was a Costa Rican citizen.

This was reported by the Office of the Attorney General Friday. It said that it is waiting for additional tests to identify the other victims.

The name of the person who was identified was not released. The identity was determined by matching the DNA of the victim to that of the mother, who reported her child missing in Panama.

"The probability of maternity is 99.999991 percent according to studies carried out by the Department of Biological Sciences of the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences," the Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

In this situation, the Homicide/Feminicide Section will issue a statement to the Embassy of Costa Rica in Panama so that it can inform the next of kin about the results of the tests.

Likewise, the Homicide/Feminicide Section said that it is still waiting for the results of two other genetic tests that were sent to Imelcf.

One of the tests was carried out on the corpse of the woman found in the mass grave after a Colombian citizen claimed that she could be his sister.

While the other test was done on the corpse of a man who could be the son of a Panamanian woman who lived for many years in Colombia.

In addition to the above proceedings, the Homicide/Feminicide Section is analyzing other evidence collected in the case.

The bodies were found in a common grave in Villalobos, Pedregal.

They all died of asphyxia.

