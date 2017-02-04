Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

EDUCATION

Tourism scholarships planned

Getzalette Reyes

The government will provide 30 scholarships to study tourism and hospitality. The government will provide 30 scholarships to study tourism and hospitality.
LA PRENSA/Archivo

The Human Resources Training Institute (Ifarhu) reported that a scholarship competition is planned to study hotel and tourism in Switzerland and Spain.

All interested parties can register on the website https://www.ifarhuconcurso.gob.pa/ until Feb. 14.

Participants for the undergrad program must have an average of 4.0, have completed high school and be between 18 and 25 years of age.

In order to apply to the master's degree (one year), the requirements are: an index of 2.00, English proficiency and up to 45 years of age.

The scholarship competition includes a technician with a bakery specialization of one year. The requirements are: an average of 4.0, intermediate or advanced English and age between 18 and 40 years.

According to the Ifarhu, 30 scholarships will be awarded to prestigious centers such as Culinary Arts Academy (Switzerland), César Ritz Colleges (Switzerland), Hotel Institute Montreux (Switzerland), Swiss Hotel Management School (Switzerland) and Next International Business School in Spain.

