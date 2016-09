New system goes into effect in First Judicial District

Authorities of the judiciary and representatives of the government Friday opened the offices of the accusatory penal system in Colón.

+ info Spanish version

The system went into effect in the First Judicial District, which includes Colón and Panama City, today.

The event in Colón was held after a mass celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception that was attended by Supreme Court Cheif Justice José Ayú Prado.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell participated in a mass at the Don Bosco Basilica in Panama City.

El saludo de paz es compartido por Mons. Ulloa con procuradora Porcell y funcionarios de la PGN. pic.twitter.com/mTTqOeBukS — Ministerio Público (@PGN_PANAMA) 2 de septiembre de 2016

During the opening of the offices in Plaza Ágora, Supreme Court Justice Hernán De León said that the new system will provide a better system of justice for defendants.

Expandir Imagen