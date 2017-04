Francolini interview to continue Thursday

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will continue questioning former Caja de Ahorros (CA) Chairman Riccardo Francolini in the investigation into the alleged payment of bribes to Panamanian officials and individuals by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht through Swiss banks.

The inquiry into Francolini began on Friday.

He is currently being held in El Renacer Prison on charges linked to a $9 million loan that CA granted to the consortium HPC-Contratas-P&V for the construction of a convention center in Amador.

Judicial sources have said that the prosecution maintained a questionnaire with 150 questions for Francolini, which are related to the alleged participation of the company Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes, S.A. in the investigation into bribes paid by Odebrecht.

Also involved in the case are the brothers Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares - children of former President Ricardo Martinelli. They are also connected to Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes.

Prosecutors have charged 14 other people, including Mario Martinelli Berrocal, the former president's brother.