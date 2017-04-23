Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

EXPORTS

Fishing industry falls 70 percent

More regional regulations are being sought.

Aet Elisa Tejera C.

A relaxation in rules regarding commercial fishing could soon be proposed.
LA PRENSA/Archivo

Fish exports fell from $419.9 million in 2008 to $128.73 million at the end of 2016, a fall of 70 percent, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MICI). 

Representatives from the sector say that the ban since 2010 of the use of longline - horizontal line with thousands of hooks - decreased fishing for tuna and dorado, two migratory species that made up most of the exports. Following the measure, Costa Rica and Ecuador increased exports of these species. 

This ban also cost the jobs of about 1,000 people working on ships, not counting those working at the Vacamonte processing plants, and the logistic chain that backed the 1,000 containers that were exported each year from Panama. 

As an alternative to reviving the sector, the government, in conjunction with private enterprise, is studying the possibility of allowing industrial fishing with longlines, but regulated. 

Closed periods would be established, locations identified for fishing and vessels using the GPS system to monitor their location.

