Fewer people quitting their jobs

A report from the Ministry of Labor states that between January and November 2016, a total of 82,828 people quit their jobs, an average of 246 people daily.

This year 43,778 men resigned from their jobs, while 38,610 women did the same.

The total numbers of resignations represent a drop of 1,729 resignations compared to the 84,177 registered during the same period last year.

The months with the biggest resignations this year were January, March, June and August, while the month with the fewest was May.