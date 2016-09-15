Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Ricardo Martinelli Educación Metro Bus Banco Universal Coclé Sistema penitenciario nacional ICIJ Árabe Unido Venezuela Coco del Mar

Spanish version

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Martinelli audience begins

Spanish version

Redacción de La Prensa

Temas:

Oydén Ortega, who is prosecuting former President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) for cost overruns in the purchase of dried food with funds from the National Assistance Program (PAN), today presented the results of a judicial assistance request from Brazil, a country where the food was produced.

+ info

Ortega presented the documentation at a hearing in the Supreme Court before Judge Jerome Mejía.

The request for assistance was sent to Brazil on June 25 under a 2008 treaty signed by both countries. It sought information about the relationship between Prativita Nutricinales Ltda., a Brazilian company that manufactured and sold the dehydrated food, and Lerkshore Inc., the company that signed the contract with the PAN. Prosecutors say the contract between the PAN and Lerkshore contained millions of dollars of extra costs.

Martinelli failed to appear personally at the hearing and was represented by the lawyers Carlos Carrillo, Sidney Sitton and Rogelio Cruz.

Sitton argued that the documents from Brazil did not prove any element of the case and that the charges should be dismissed because the deadline for calling Martinelli to trial had passed.

Ortega replied that the term has not expired.

"We have been very clear on that matter," he said.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Díaz requests affidavit for Martinelli extradition

Comptroller clears trips by judges

Merger between Banco Universal and Canal Bank finished

García de Paredes will remain at UP until the end of the year

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia S.A.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Videos Gobierno entrega 130 nuevas viviendas en Río Abajo

Gobierno entrega 130 nuevas viviendas en Río Abajo Gobierno entrega 130 nuevas viviendas en Río Abajo Vídeo
Gobierno entrega 130 nuevas viviendas en Río Abajo LAPRENSA/Richard Bonilla

Richard Bonilla,LAPRENSA/Richard Bonilla |

Con una inversión de 5.6 millones de dólares, el presidente de la República, Juan Carlos Varela y el ministro de Vivienda, ...

Grandes Ligas Mellizos vencen 5-1 a Tigres

Brian Dozier lideró el ataque de Minnesota. Brian Dozier lideró el ataque de Minnesota.
Brian Dozier lideró el ataque de Minnesota. AFP

AP | DETROIT, Estados Unidos

El sencillo de dos carreras de Brian Dozier coronó un racimo de cuatro anotaciones en el cuarto inning, y los Mellizos de ...

Fase de Grupos Derrota del United y suerte dispar para equipos españoles en inicio de la Liga Europa

Tonny Trindade (Der.) celebra tras anotar el tanto del Feyenoord. Tonny Trindade (Der.) celebra tras anotar el tanto del Feyenoord.
Tonny Trindade (Der.) celebra tras anotar el tanto del Feyenoord. AP/Peter Dejong

AFP | PARÍS, Francia

El Manchester United cayó 1-0 en su visita al Feyenoord, este jueves en el inicio de la Liga Europa, en una jornada en la que ...

Destacados