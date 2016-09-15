Martinelli audience begins

Oydén Ortega, who is prosecuting former President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) for cost overruns in the purchase of dried food with funds from the National Assistance Program (PAN), today presented the results of a judicial assistance request from Brazil, a country where the food was produced.

Ortega presented the documentation at a hearing in the Supreme Court before Judge Jerome Mejía.

The request for assistance was sent to Brazil on June 25 under a 2008 treaty signed by both countries. It sought information about the relationship between Prativita Nutricinales Ltda., a Brazilian company that manufactured and sold the dehydrated food, and Lerkshore Inc., the company that signed the contract with the PAN. Prosecutors say the contract between the PAN and Lerkshore contained millions of dollars of extra costs.

Martinelli failed to appear personally at the hearing and was represented by the lawyers Carlos Carrillo, Sidney Sitton and Rogelio Cruz.

Sitton argued that the documents from Brazil did not prove any element of the case and that the charges should be dismissed because the deadline for calling Martinelli to trial had passed.

Ortega replied that the term has not expired.

"We have been very clear on that matter," he said.