Alejandro Moncada Luna seeks house arrest

A Compliance Tribunal, which is tasked with monitoring the sentencing of former Supreme Court Justice Alejandro Moncada Luna, began at 9:45 a.m. today to review the health of the former judge.

Ramiro Jarvis, a lawyer for Moncada Luna - who is not present at the hearing - asked the court to grant house arrest, arguing that his client has severe hypertension.

At the hearing, Jarvis also said his client has experienced mental problems and lost more than 60 pounds. He also noted that he has served half his sentence. Moncada Luna was jailed in March 2015. He was sentenced to five years for unjustified enrichment and other charges.

At about 10:25 a.m., a recess was declared.

The tribunal is made up of deputies Rony Araúz, Crescencia Prado and Jorge Iván Arrocha. The prosecutor of this case is Deputy Pedro Miguel González.

