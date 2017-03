Initiative said to restrict free expression

Bill 465, which seeks to regulate the content of the media, "restricts the right to freedom of expression" insofar as it forces television, radio and print to publish messages determined by the state, said Catalina Botero, a former expert on freedom of expression for the Organization of American States.

"We do not know a single democratic state in which the government can force the media to issue content that can be easily designed by government agencies as contents of political propaganda," she argued.

The Forum of Journalists for Freedom of Expression, the National Council of Journalism and the Panamanian Association of Broadcasting also questioned the initiative, presented in the National Assembly by CD Deputy Noriel Salerno.

They agreed that the bill violates a series of basic principles enshrined by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The proposal would force the media to publish educational, cultural and electoral messages.