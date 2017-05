Election commission installed

The government today installed the commission that will oversee the 2019 election.

The installation was overseen by Electoral Tribunal Judge Heriberto Araúz.

Araúz appealed to the support of the electorate to achieve success in the development of the 2019 elections, which "depends on the civic conscience to go to the polls" and to educate themoselves about the candidates.

Judge Araúz also referred to the recent approval of the reforms to the Electoral Code, whose sanction is pending by the Executive.

He said that everything the National Electoral Reform Commission wanted was not achieved and acknowledged that "there are still pending issues." However, he stressed that efforts will continue in this area.

"One of the great challenges facing the commission is to motivate the youth to participate in the electoral process," said fellow Electoral Judge Eduardo Valdés Escoffery.