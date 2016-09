Porcell still silent on accusations from Brazil

Questions about the lack of cooperation of Panama in the investigation of the Lava Jato corruption scandal in Brazil continue.

Lawyer Carlos Barsallo said Tuesday that international cooperation is a fundamental element in the fight against international financial crimes and corruption.

"We should cooperate when it is requested and ask for cooperation when it is necessary," he said. "Existing laws or procedures that work against those principles must be revised."

Carlos Lee, of the Alianza Ciudadana Pro Justicia, said that Attorney General Kenia Porcell must make a formal statement clarifying the position of the Public Ministry (MP) about the claims submitted by Brazil.

"The argument has been that the request was too general. However, the reaction of Brazil reflects very poorly on the country due to the silence of the Public Ministry," he said. "There are cooperation agreements that oblige the country to be diligent in their response."

Porcell has still not rsponded to questions about this situation.

President Juan Carlos Varela Tuesday, in a speech before the United Nations, said that Panama "is committed to be responsible citizens of the world."

He also said that Panama "will assume the obligations arising from international law and are willing to cooperate as strategic allies and regional partners in trade and security."