Interpol drops Adolfo 'Chichi' De Obarrio from most wanted list

Interpol has removed Adolfo De Obarrio, the private secretary of former President Ricardo Martinelli, from its list of most wanted international criminals.

+ info Spanish version

He is being investigated for alleged irregularities in the sale of dehydrated food during the last administration.

The information was confirmed by sources of the Public Prosecutor's Office. A statement said that Interpol did not give details of the decision.

According to the comptroller, the irregularities caused an injury to the state of $44.9 million

De Obarrio has been at large since November 2014.

He faces charges in three other cases related to government corruption.