Interpol accepts red alert to arrest sons of Martinelli

On Tuesday, the International Police Organization (Interpol) accepted Panama's request to issue an international red alert to locate Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

The information was first reported by Telemetro on its social networks and its website.

The red alert, requested by Panama, was issued at the request of the Attorney General's Office as part of the Odebrecht investigation.

Last January, federal prosecutors in Switzerland formally accused the sons of the former president of bribery of foreign officials and money laundering, which resulted in the freezing of bank accounts containing $22 million.