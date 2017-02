Interpol advances alert for sons of Martinelli

Interpol has issued a red alert for the capture of Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, the children of former President Ricardo Martinelli, who are wanted in Panama in connection with the Odebrecht case.

+ info Spanish version

This was confirmed yesterday by Commissioner Marcos Córdoba of the Directorate of Judicial Investigation (DIJ).

"Interpol issued this information to the international community, which is 190 countries," he explained.

This information, said the official, arrived yesterday from the headquarters of Interpol in France.

On Feb. 1, the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Anti-Corruption of the Public Ministry requested a red alert for the brothers and for the lawyer Evelyn Ivette Vargas Reynaga.

All three are accused of money laundering in the case involving the payment of bribes by the company Odebrecht.

The investigation came after federal prosecutors in Switzerland formally accused the two children of the former president of bribery and money laundering, which resulted in the freezing of bank accounts containing $22 million.

Swiss officials said that records showed that companies controlled by Odebrecht made payments to accounts linked to the brothers.