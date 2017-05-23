Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Victims seeks justice in wiretapping case

Former President Ricardo Martinelli is accused of ordering the illegal surveillance.

Spanish version

Andrea Gallo

Although victims of wiretapping during Ricardo Martinelli's government welcomed the news yesterday that Interpol yesterday issued a red alert for the location and detention of the former politician, they said that justice has been delayed in the case. 

This is because 11 months have elapsed since Judge Jerónimo Mejía requested that Martinelli be notified of the charges against him for ordering the surveillance.

Former PRD President Francisco Pachi Sánchez Cárdenas, one of the victims, called the measure a good step in the interest of justice, but highlighted the time it took for Interpol to make this decision. 

"The problem I see with this alert is that it took too long to decide," said the former PRD leader. 

He also said Interpol should be more agile in this type of proceedings.

"These situations bring political consequences to the country...this bureaucracy does not do any favors to international justice and less to national justice," he said. 

Carlos Herrera Morán, a lawyer for the medical leader Mauro Zúñiga, was pleased with this measure. However, he also criticized the time it took for the alert to be issued.

"There are enough elements for Martinelli to be in jail," he said. 

Former PRD presidential candidate Balbina Herrera, said the alert is an "achievement."

"This means that a trap is closing around Martinelli at the international level," she said. 

Herrera said the alert is "better late than never." 

Fellow PRD official Mitchell Doens was less positive about the development.

"I do not know if this alert really will mean he will return to Panama, so I have no illusions," he said.

