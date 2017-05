Interpol issues red alert for Martinelli

Interpol formally issued a "red alert" for the location and detention of former President Ricardo Martinelli today at the request of the Supreme Court.

The court is investigating Martinelli for the illegal interception of communications by the National Security Council during his government (2009-2014).

The information was confirmed Monday by the National Police.

On Dec. 21, 2015, the plenary of the Court ordered the provisional arrest of the former president. According to the plenary, the decision was based on a decision by Judge Jerónimo Mejía after Martinelli failed to appear at a hearing in December.

"The absence of Martinelli prevents the development and completion of the process," said the ruling.

Martinelli was declared "in default" by Mejía at the hearing. On the same day, four applications for provisional detention were filed: one by prosecutor Harry Díaz and the other three by attorneys Carlos Herrera Morán, Rosendo Rivera and Ángel Álvarez, attorneys for the victims.

If found guilty, he would face up to 21 years in prison.