Noriega surgery to take four hours

The surgery planned to former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega today will take about four hours.

His lawyer, Ezra Angel, said that the surgery, to remove a brain tumor, will be carried out this morning at Santo Tomás Hospital.

Ángel confirmed that, from an early hour, his client has been prepared by the medical staff for this surgery, which he described as delicate.

According to Angel, the surgery will take place under heavy security measures.

The 83-year-old Panamanian was released from El Renacer Prison, where he has been held since Dec. 11, 2011, at the end of January to prepare for the surgery. He has been held under house arrest.